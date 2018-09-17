Phillips (shoulder) went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday in the Royals' 9-6 loss to the Twins.

Phillips entered the starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 4 after the shoulder injury limited him to one appearance off the bench in the Royals' 10 games in between. Now that he's seemingly back to full strength, Phillips should occupy an everyday role in center field for the Royals over the final two weeks, which could result in the likes of Brian Goodwin, Rosell Herrera and Alcides Escobar losing out on playing time.