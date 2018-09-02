Royals' Brett Phillips: Strong performance in win over O's
Phillips went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.
The 24-year-old did a little bit of everything in his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 10. Phillips has shown both power and speed in the minors, but the homer was only his second in 25 games for the Royals while the steal was his first, and his .202/.269/.369 slash line remains poor. With Kansas City firmly in rebuild mode, though, expect Phillips to continue seeing regular playing time through September.
