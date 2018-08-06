Royals' Brett Phillips: Takes seat Monday
Phillips is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Phillips will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine breather after starting seven straight games in the outfield. The 24-year-old is hitting just .192/.250/.385 since joining the Royals. Alex Gordon, Whit Merrifield and Rosell Herrera will man the outfield from left to right in his stead.
More News
-
Royals' Brett Phillips: Multi-hit showing Wednesday•
-
Royals' Brett Phillips: Called up for team debut•
-
Royals' Brett Phillips: Headed to Kansas City•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Plates four in starting role•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Promoted from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...