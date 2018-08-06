Phillips is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Phillips will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine breather after starting seven straight games in the outfield. The 24-year-old is hitting just .192/.250/.385 since joining the Royals. Alex Gordon, Whit Merrifield and Rosell Herrera will man the outfield from left to right in his stead.