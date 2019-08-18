Phillips will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Mets.

Phillips has entered the lineup for each of his first three games with the Royals since receiving a callup from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. The outfielder has yet to record a hit in his first seven plate appearances, but he should get the opportunity to see at least semi-regular work with the Royals motivated to evaluate young players with little else on the line at this point in the season.

