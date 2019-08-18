Royals' Brett Phillips: Third straight start
Phillips will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Mets.
Phillips has entered the lineup for each of his first three games with the Royals since receiving a callup from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. The outfielder has yet to record a hit in his first seven plate appearances, but he should get the opportunity to see at least semi-regular work with the Royals motivated to evaluate young players with little else on the line at this point in the season.
