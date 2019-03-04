Royals' Brett Phillips: Walks twice against Cleveland
Phillips went 0-for-1 with two walks, a strikeout and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Indians.
There was a minor scare Saturday when a 94-mph fastball from the Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi grazed Phillips' helmet, but he stayed in that game and got right back at it Sunday. Phillips is getting on base at a .444 clip through seven Cactus League games and is a plus on defense, but he has a minor-league option left and it's far from a lock that he will be the starter in right field to begin the regular season. Jorge Bonifacio and Brian Goodwin are in the mix as well.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...