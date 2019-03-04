Phillips went 0-for-1 with two walks, a strikeout and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Indians.

There was a minor scare Saturday when a 94-mph fastball from the Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi grazed Phillips' helmet, but he stayed in that game and got right back at it Sunday. Phillips is getting on base at a .444 clip through seven Cactus League games and is a plus on defense, but he has a minor-league option left and it's far from a lock that he will be the starter in right field to begin the regular season. Jorge Bonifacio and Brian Goodwin are in the mix as well.

