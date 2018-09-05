Phillips (shoulder) had his right arm in a sling following Tuesday's game against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Phillips suffered a right shoulder bruise when he collided with the fence in right-center field Tuesday, forcing him to leave the game. The 24-year-old is currently considered day-to-day, but seems unlikely to be in the lineup Wednesday, especially with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.

