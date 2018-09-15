Royals' Brett Phillips: Won't return to lineup Saturday
Phillips (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Phillips will sit out his 10th straight game as he recovers from a right shoulder bruise. The 24-year-old was apparently available to pinch hit Friday but did not make an appearance, and is likely available in a similar capacity Saturday.
