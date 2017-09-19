Royals' Brewer Hicklen: Displays power-speed combo in first pro season
During his first professional season, Hicklen slashed .321/.409/.532 with 23 RBI, 38 runs and 16 stolen bases over 39 games in 2017.
Fresh off his seventh-round selection in 2017's draft, Hicklen turned heads with his performances in the Pioneer and Arizona Leagues. The 21-year-old outfield flashed all-around talents, including fantastic speed and solid power. Hicklen successfully swiped 80 percent of his attempted steals, and collected 20 extra-base hits (11 doubles, five triples, and four homers) over 156 at-bats.
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...