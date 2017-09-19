Royals' Brewer Hicklen: Displays power-speed combo in first pro season

During his first professional season, Hicklen slashed .321/.409/.532 with 23 RBI, 38 runs and 16 stolen bases over 39 games in 2017.

Fresh off his seventh-round selection in 2017's draft, Hicklen turned heads with his performances in the Pioneer and Arizona Leagues. The 21-year-old outfield flashed all-around talents, including fantastic speed and solid power. Hicklen successfully swiped 80 percent of his attempted steals, and collected 20 extra-base hits (11 doubles, five triples, and four homers) over 156 at-bats.