Hicklen was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and is starting in center field Thursday at Minnesota.

Kyle Isbel (illness) is joining Michael Taylor (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, and Hicklen will be called up for his MLB debut as a result. Hicklen has a .266/.350/.455 slash line with five home runs, 24 RBI and 11 stolen bases through 42 games with Omaha this season, and he could play a significant role for the Royals with both Isbel and Taylor out.