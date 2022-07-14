The Royals selected Hicklen's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Hicklen was one of eight players summoned from the minors ahead of the Royals' four-game series in Toronto, where the big club will be without the 10 players on the active roster who were moved to the restricted list Thursday due to their vaccination statuses. The Royals plan on adding two more players from the minors this weekend, but those call-ups will likely come on the pitching side. Kansas City is rolling out a starting outfield Thursday that includes Edward Olivares and Ryan O'Hearn at the two corner spots and Triple-A call-up Nate Eaton in center, so Hicklen could be limited to a depth role while he's up with the big club this weekend. Hicklen had produced an .869 OPS while going 18-for-18 on stolen-base attempts over 311 plate appearances with Omaha this season.