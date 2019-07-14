Flynn is slated to start Sunday's game against the Tigers after Homer Bailey (undisclosed) was a late scratch, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Royals announced Bailey was unavailable just over a half hour prior to the series finale, leaving Flynn with minimal time to prepare for his first big-league start since 2016. Flynn has topped out at four innings and 78 pitches over his eight appearances in the majors this season, so those likely represent the upper bounds of his workload for the spot start.