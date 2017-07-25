Flynn was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Flynn was a big part of the Royals' 2016 bullpen, but struggles at the Triple-A level this season have kept him from emerging at the major-league level. He'll come up to provide bullpen depth now, however, as he looks to bring back his performance from 2016.

