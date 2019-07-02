Royals' Brian Flynn: Mops up in loss
Flynn was charged with three runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings of relief in Monday's 11-4 loss to the Blue Jays.
Flynn wasn't really able to stop the bleeding for the Royals as Toronto finished with a season-high 18 hits, but he at least saved the rest of the bullpen from overuse with starter Glenn Sparkman lasting only three innings. The Royals will continue to deploy the lefty as a mop-up man in relief, a role that won't lend itself to much fantasy utility.
