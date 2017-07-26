Flynn was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Flynn was sent down in order to make room for the recently-acquired Trevor Cahill, who will making his Kansas City debut on Saturday against the Red Sox. After earning the promotion to the big leagues Monday, Flynn heads back to Omaha without getting an opportunity over the past couple games. The reliever has struggled with Omaha this season, posting a 7.29 ERA with a 2.14 WHIP in 21 innings of work.