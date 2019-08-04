Flynn cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Flynn was designated for assignment by Kansas City on Friday, and after failing to draw interest while on waivers, he'll be assigned to Triple-A. He owns a 3.57 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 22.2 innings this season for the Storm Chasers.

