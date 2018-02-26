Flynn (groin) is listed as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Giants.

Flynn is fully healthy and set to make his 2018 Cactus League debut after ending the 2017 season on the 60-day disabled list due to a groin strain. The 27-year-old, who posted a 5.40 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 50 innings with Triple-A Omaha last season, will look to earn a low-leverage bullpen gig with an impressive showing in camp.