Flynn signed a one-year contract with the Royals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.

Flynn spent the 2018 campaign as a middle reliever for the Royals, posting a 4.04 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 47:35 K:BB across 75.2 innings. The 28-year-old righty figures to fill a similar role in Kansas City's bullpen in 2019.

