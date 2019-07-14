Royals' Brian Flynn: Struggles in loss
Flynn (2-1) gave up seven runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three through two innings to take the loss against the Tigers on Sunday.
Flynn allowed one run in his first two innings before allowing four hits and hitting two batters without recording an out in the third inning. The 29-year-old was put in a tough situation, making his first start in the majors since 2016 and given minimal time to prepare for a spot start after Homer Bailey was traded to Oakland less than an hour before his scheduled start. Flynn has a 2-1 record with a 5.18 ERA through 24.1 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.