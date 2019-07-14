Flynn (2-1) gave up seven runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three through two innings to take the loss against the Tigers on Sunday.

Flynn allowed one run in his first two innings before allowing four hits and hitting two batters without recording an out in the third inning. The 29-year-old was put in a tough situation, making his first start in the majors since 2016 and given minimal time to prepare for a spot start after Homer Bailey was traded to Oakland less than an hour before his scheduled start. Flynn has a 2-1 record with a 5.18 ERA through 24.1 innings this season.