Royals' Brian Goodwin: Activated from disabled list
Goodwin (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
Earlier in the week, Goodwin was expected to return on Saturday, so he'll end up beating that schedule by a day. He'll likely fight for playing time in center field with Brett Phillips down the stretch.
More News
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Homers twice in rehab game•
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Placed on DL•
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Injury reclassified as groin strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...