Goodwin (groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Goodwin has been on the shelf for a little more than two weeks with a left groin strain. The Royals haven't specified how many rehab appearances Goodwin will make before returning from the disabled list, but he's seemingly close to activation.

