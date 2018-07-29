Royals manager Ned Yost relayed that Goodwin suffered a strained hamstring while running the bases in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Yankees and is considered day-to-day, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Yost didn't dismiss the possibility of Goodwin requiring a stint on the disabled list as a result of the injury, though the Royals seem likely to wait until shortly before Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox to render a decision on that front. If Goodwin does require time off due to the injury, Rosell Herrera and Brett Phillips could see increased action in center field.