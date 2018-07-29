Royals manager Ned Yost relayed that Goodwin suffered a strained hamstring while running the bases in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Yankees and is considered day-to-day, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Yost didn't dismiss the possibility of Goodwin requiring a stint on the disabled list as a result of the injury, though the Royals seem likely to wait until shortly before Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox to render a decision on that front. If Goodwin does require time off due to the injury, Rosell Herrera and Brett Phillips could see increased action in center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories