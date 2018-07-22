Royals' Brian Goodwin: Dealt to Kansas City
The Royals acquired Goodwin from the Nationals on Sunday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Condra-Bogan.
With a .246/.315/.464 career line (100 wRC+), Goodwin has been a league-average regular over parts of three seasons in the big leagues, but the emergence of Juan Soto and the return of Adam Eaton from the disabled list earlier this summer limited the 27-year-old to fifth-outfielder status in Washington. The move to Kansas City should open up regular at-bats for Goodwin, who could immediately settle in as the rebuilding club's primary center fielder. Goodwin's high-strikeout ways may render him a liability in batting average, but he offers enough power and speed upside to make him worth a speculative pickup in both AL-only and deeper mixed leagues.
More News
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Collects two RBI•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Rough return to action Friday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Activated, hitting sixth Friday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: May not return this weekend•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Could return this weekend•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Rehab assignment underway•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...