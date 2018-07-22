The Royals acquired Goodwin from the Nationals on Sunday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Condra-Bogan.

With a .246/.315/.464 career line (100 wRC+), Goodwin has been a league-average regular over parts of three seasons in the big leagues, but the emergence of Juan Soto and the return of Adam Eaton from the disabled list earlier this summer limited the 27-year-old to fifth-outfielder status in Washington. The move to Kansas City should open up regular at-bats for Goodwin, who could immediately settle in as the rebuilding club's primary center fielder. Goodwin's high-strikeout ways may render him a liability in batting average, but he offers enough power and speed upside to make him worth a speculative pickup in both AL-only and deeper mixed leagues.