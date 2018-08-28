Manager Ned Yost said Goodwin (groin) will return from the disabled list Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Goodwin, who has been on the shelf all month, has already appeared in nine rehab games for Triple-A Omaha, hitting .200/.282/.486 over those contests. He's expected to play in a couple more games for the Storm Chasers before joining the Royals on Saturday when rosters expand. Once healthy, Goodwin should at least hold down a part-time role in the Royals' outfield.