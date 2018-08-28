Royals' Brian Goodwin: Expected to return Saturday
Manager Ned Yost said Goodwin (groin) will return from the disabled list Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Goodwin, who has been on the shelf all month, has already appeared in nine rehab games for Triple-A Omaha, hitting .200/.282/.486 over those contests. He's expected to play in a couple more games for the Storm Chasers before joining the Royals on Saturday when rosters expand. Once healthy, Goodwin should at least hold down a part-time role in the Royals' outfield.
More News
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Homers twice in rehab game•
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Placed on DL•
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Injury reclassified as groin strain•
-
Royals' Brian Goodwin: Dealing with hamstring strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start