Goodwin (groin) went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and a walk in a rehab game for Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Playing for the third time in four days, Goodwin recorded the first hits of his minor-league assignment and played five innings in the field before exiting. The Royals may want to see Goodwin play a full game in the minors before bringing him back from the 10-day disabled list, but the 27-year-old's return appears imminent nonetheless. Once he rejoins Kansas City, Goodwin should hold down at least a part-time role in the outfield.