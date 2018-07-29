Updating a previous report, Goodwin was diagnosed with a strained left groin following Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Royals manager Ned Yost apparently misspoke when addressing Goodwin's injury earlier Sunday, stating that the outfielder suffered a strained hamstring. Goodwin is out of the lineup for the series finale in New York and is viewed as day-to-day. The Royals will wait and see how he responds to treatment over the next two days before determining if he'll require a stint on the 10-day disabled list.