Royals' Brian Goodwin: Placed on DL
Goodwin was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a left groin strain retroactive to Sunday.
Goodwin will be eligible to return from the shelf against the Cubs on Aug. 8. He suffered the injury while running the bases during Saturday's doubleheader in the Bronx. It doesn't appear as though this injury will cost him any longer than the minimum stay on the DL. In his place, Brett Phillips will likely receive regular playing time in center field.
