Goodwin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

After he was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Goodwin started in center field for the first two games of the Royals' series with the Orioles, going 3-for-8 with a double, walk and two runs in those contests. Though he'll get a breather Sunday, Goodwin looks like he'll be in store for something resembling a full-time role in September as the rebuilding Royals look to assess if he can be a viable outfield option for the club in 2019.