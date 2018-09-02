Royals' Brian Goodwin: Retreats to bench
Goodwin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
After he was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Goodwin started in center field for the first two games of the Royals' series with the Orioles, going 3-for-8 with a double, walk and two runs in those contests. Though he'll get a breather Sunday, Goodwin looks like he'll be in store for something resembling a full-time role in September as the rebuilding Royals look to assess if he can be a viable outfield option for the club in 2019.
