Royals' Brian Goodwin: Sitting out series finale
Goodwin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
Goodwin started in center field in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, finishing the day 3-for-8 with a home run, two runs and three RBI. After coming over from the Nationals via trade last weekend, Goodwin looks poised to serve as the Royals' primary center fielder, though he'll likely be excluded from the lineup against most left-handed pitching. With southpaw J.A. Happ on the mound Sunday for the Yankees, Rosell Herrera draws the nod in center field.
