Goodwin is not in the lineup Thursday against the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Goodwin will head to the bench after starting five straight games in center field, slashing .222/.300/.278 with eight strikeouts in those appearances. He'll give way to Whit Merrifield in this one, opening up a spot for Rosell Herrera to start at the keystone.

