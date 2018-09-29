Goodwin went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's loss to the Indians.

Goodwin connected on a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough as the Royals still suffered a 14-6 loss to the Indians. Goodwin doesn't carry much fantasy relevance with his .238/.318/.391 slash line, six home runs and 25 RBI over 171 plate appearances thus far in 2018.