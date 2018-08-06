Goodwin (groin) took batting practice Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Goodwin landed on the disabled list at the end of July with a left groin strain. While it's unclear if he'll be ready to return when first eligible (Aug. 8), the fact that he's already taking batting practice suggests he likely won't miss much more than the minimum. Brett Phillips has been filling in for the 27-year-old in center field and will likely continue to do so until Goodwin is deemed healthy enough to return.

