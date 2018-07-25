Royals' Brian Goodwin: Takes seat vs. lefty
Goodwin is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against Detroit, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Goodwin was acquired by the Royals on Sunday, and he started Tuesday's game in center field. He'll get a breather in the series finale, as left-hander Matt Boyd is slated to toe the rubber for the opposition.
