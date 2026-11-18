The Royals acquired Miller, Logan Evans (elbow) and Jose Ferrer from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for Maikel Garcia, James McArthur and a minor leaguerJeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Miller posted a 2.18 ERA before the All-Star break but a 6.05 ERA after the break, and inconsistency and injuries have been a theme throughout his career. Many of the injury problems have been elbow-related, though Miller finished the 2026 healthy and gives the Royals some much-needed upside in the rotation. He is under team control through 2029.