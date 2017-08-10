Play

Starling (oblique) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Thursday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Starling is back in action with Omaha after missing nearly a month with a strained oblique. The 25-year-old, who was slashing .252/.300/.378 through 73 games at Triple-A this season, was nearing a big-league promotion being landing on the shelf, so he'll look to get back on track now that he is healthy again.

