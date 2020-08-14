site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Bubba Starling: Back from injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Starling (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Friday.
Starling wound up missing the minimum 10 days with an unspecified injury. He'll be set to resume his fourth outfielder role upon his return. Jeison Guzman was optioned in a corresponding move.
