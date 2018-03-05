Royals' Bubba Starling: Back in spring action
Starling (oblique) is 3-for-12 (.273) with a solo home run in seven games this spring.
The former top draft pick nearly made his major-league debut last season, but a pair of oblique injuries kept him on the sideline instead. It was a disappointing end to yet another disappointing season, as he managed to bat just .248 with seven home runs and five stolen bases in 80 games for Triple-A Omaha. Starling is fully healthy this spring, but he's still expected to begin the season in the minors despite playing at Triple-A for the last year and a half.
