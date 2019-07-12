Royals' Bubba Starling: Batting seventh in debut
Starling is starting in center field and batting seventh Friday against the Tigers.
Starling was officially called up from Triple-A Omaha earlier Friday and will immediately slot into the starting nine for his major-league debut. The 26-year-old has been at the Triple-A level since 2016, but he finally found some success this season with a .310/.358/.448 slash line in 72 games.

