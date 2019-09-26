Starling was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Braves with left side tightness, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Starling was pulled for a pinch hitter during the sixth inning after the injury cropped up while making a throw to home plate. The specifics of the injury remains unclear, but the 27-year-old will have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing the final weekend of the regular season.