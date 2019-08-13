Starling isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Starling will head to the bench after making four straight starts. He went just 2-for-15 with a double and two walks over that stretch, so he'll aim to regroup at the dish with the help of an off day. Whit Merrifield gets the nod in center field and is set to lead off with Starling riding the pine.

