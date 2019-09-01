Starling is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

With the Royals bringing back one of their regulars (Adalberto Mondesi) from the injured list Sunday, Starling and Brett Phillips will likely have to fight one another for one spot in the lineup in most games. Though he'll take a seat in the series finale, Starling has helped his case for sticking ahead of Phillips on the depth chart by going 8-for-23 with a home run over his last six starts.