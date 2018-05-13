Triple-A Omaha manager Brian Poldberg said Starling (oblique) is expected to miss "significant time," Storm Chasers' broadcaster Donny Baarns reports.

Starling exited Thursday's game for what was reportedly precautionary reasons, but he's now looking at an extended absence with an oblique strain. The 25-year-old started the season on the disabled list with an oblique injury and currently has no specific timetable for his return.