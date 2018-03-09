Royals' Bubba Starling: Could start season on disabled list
Starling (oblique) will probably start the season on the disabled list, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Starling missed the end of the 2017 season with an oblique injury. He has appeared in some games this spring but the issue appears to have popped up again, so he's been backed off from baseball activity for a little while. He's expected to open the season with Triple-A Omaha but could be up in the majors before long if he performs well after recovering from his injury.
