Royals' Bubba Starling: Crushes in Cactus League
Starling had a .367/.441/.767 slash line with three doubles, three home runs and three stolen bases through 30 at-bats before spring training was suspended.
The 27-year-old typically isn't a significant power threat and had only 11 homers in 482 plate appearances between Triple-A and the majors in 2019, so the spring training pop is certainly surprising. Starling -- the 2011 fifth-overall pick -- is likely to begin the season in the big leagues since he's out of minor-league options, and he seems likely to be in the mix with Brett Phillips to work as Kansas City's fourth outfielder.
