Royals' Bubba Starling: Gets third straight start
Starling will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Tigers.
In the lineup for the third straight game since his callup from Triple-A Omaha, Starling looks like he'll get a fair shake as the Royals' everyday center fielder while Billy Hamilton serves in a depth role. Through his first two big-league contests, Starling has gone 1-for-6 with a walk, run and RBI.
