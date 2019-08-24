Starling is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians.

Starling will get his fourth day off in the last 10 games while in the middle of a 2-for-21 slump with eight strikeouts. The rookie outfielder is slashing .222/.259/.296 against righties. Brett Phillips will start in center field and bat ninth against hard-throwing righty Mike Clevinger.

