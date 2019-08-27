Starling went 3-for-4 with two runs Monday in the Royals' 19-4 loss to the Athletics.

Starling's showing at the plate was one of the few silver linings on the evening for the Royals, who suffered their biggest loss of the season and have now dropped five of their last six games. Even after the three-hit night, however, Starling is slashing .203/.240/.276 with two home runs and one steal in 130 plate appearances since receiving a callup from Triple-A Omaha coming out of the All-Star break.