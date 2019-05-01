Royals' Bubba Starling: Leaves Tuesday's game
Starling exited Tuesday's game at Triple-A Omaha after being hit on the hand while attempting a bunt, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Starling has been off to a fantastic start this season by slashing .333/.382/.449 with two home runs and five stolen bases in 20 games. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unclear.
Royals' Bubba Starling: Starting spring hot•
Royals' Bubba Starling: Returns to Royals•
Bubba Starling: Not tendered 2019 contract•
Royals' Bubba Starling: Out six weeks with finger injury•
Royals' Bubba Starling: Officially lands on minor-league DL•
Royals' Bubba Starling: Could miss extended period•
