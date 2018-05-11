Royals' Bubba Starling: Leaves with oblique issue Thursday
Starling (oblique) was removed from Thursday's game at Triple-A Omaha for precautionary reasons, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Per Flanagan, Starling felt something in his oblique, which is an issue that landed him on the disabled list to begin the season. It'll be worth monitoring whether Starling will be able to return to the lineup over the weekend. He's slashing .265/.359/.324 to start the year at Omaha.
