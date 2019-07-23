Starling is not starting Tuesday against the Braves.

Starling is riding a seven-game hitting streak and his hit .286/.355/.429 in eight games overall since making his big-league debut in the first game of the second half. The Royals will have no designated hitter in the two-game series in Atlanta, leaving Starling the odd man out Tuesday as Whit Merrifield gets pushed over to center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories