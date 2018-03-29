Royals' Bubba Starling: Officially heads to DL
Starling (oblique) was placed on the 10-day DL prior to Thursday's Opening Day game against the White Sox, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Starling will likely remain sidelined for a few more weeks while he continues to work back from an oblique injury. It's expected that the outfielder will take batting practice by next week, which will help provide a better indication of his return date.
More News
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Set to take BP soon•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Shut down from baseball activities•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Could start season on disabled list•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Dealing with oblique injury•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Back in spring action•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Ticketed for Triple-A next season•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...