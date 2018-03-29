Starling (oblique) was placed on the 10-day DL prior to Thursday's Opening Day game against the White Sox, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Starling will likely remain sidelined for a few more weeks while he continues to work back from an oblique injury. It's expected that the outfielder will take batting practice by next week, which will help provide a better indication of his return date.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories